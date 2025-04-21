'AITA for telling my friend I would rather my boyfriend order my food than a boyfriend who constantly cheats on me?'

I told my boyfriend what I wanted and he went “I’ll have xyz and she’ll have xyz” and the waiter walked away and Sarah goes “Did you see the way the waiter looked at you? He probably thinks your boyfriend **** you because you wouldn’t order your own food” and I’m taken aback and say that’s a horrible thing to say.

Vanessa says that’s not okay. It’s been about 10 minutes and We get our appetizers and she goes back at it. “Is he going to feed it to you as well” and my boyfriend Jokingly feeds me food. And goes “I’ll baby bird it to her if she wants” we think it’s funny but she clearly doesn’t.