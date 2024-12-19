'AITA for ratting out my assistant/colleague and getting her fired to save my own job?' UPDATED

She did and it had my name, my send address and everything seemed like it was from me, but I never send it. Then it clicked with me. My assistant (39F) has access to my e-mail and has the ability to send as me. She's also the ONLY one that has these rights. I was flabbergasted and so much started to make sense.

She was next in line for my job and did not receive the promotion, I did.I checked all her sent mail on her pc (while she was out for lunch) and saw dozens of e-mails send as if it was me.

An e-mail, still open on her screen, showed my e-mail address and a written message to clients with misinformation, passive aggressiveness and straight up lies. These were send out under MY NAME.