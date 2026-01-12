'AITA for reacting badly to my friend’s remark at a funeral?'

My (24F) friend (25F) came to the funeral for my mom, who died of cancer around Christmas time. She came over to me to give me her condolences and asked about the details of how my mom passed. I told her it was my mom’s second battle with cancer and how she had lots of complications.
She said “I’m so glad nothing like that has ever happened to me or my family. We’re blessed and highly favored. God doesn’t play about us.” This made me extremely angry.
I said “Glad to know your God plays about my family and all the other people in the world dying of cancer.” I caused a scene and got really upset. She and her family said I’m wrong for attacking someone just being kind and offering their condolences, and that’s probably why God didn’t look after my Mom.
I said I want them gone from the funeral. Since then, I haven’t spoken to them or any of the people defending them. AITA?
Gullible_Bar_7019 said:
NTA your ex-friend is an ahole.
Pretend-Gap9156 said:
NTA. You were grieving, and what she said was wildly insensitive. Your reaction came from pain, not cruelty.
shroomie19 said:
Nta. What she said was inappropriate. The funeral wasn't about her or her family. Plus there was the implication that there was a reason her family is 'favored' or that yours is not. At least that's how I took it.
Buck_Slamchest said:
She wasn't being kind at all. I lost my mother to cancer 15 short months ago and if anyone had said something like that to me then I wouldn't have been responsible for my actions. Remove these people from your life completely OP, you don't need sanctimonious religious people telling you that you've somehow "failed" their god. A hard NTA.
Halatir said:
NTA. She wasn't being "kind" she was as being self-righteous, and your mothers funeral is not the time to be rubbing your religion in someone's face. Your friend isn't a very good friend.
analogascension said:
NTA, she wasn't being kind, she was rubbing it in your face. My only suggestion is that you openly and publicly spread why you wanted them gone, so that they cannot change the narrative behind your back. Make sure everyone knows that this is not a nice person.
katbelleinthedark said:
NTA. Never speak to them again. Those weren't condolences, they weren't nice, kind, supporting or anything. Your friend was cruel and insensitive, and deserves to be booted from your life.
DapperNoodle2 said:
No. Absolutely NTA. It's hard to justify what she said. She wasn't being nice, she was essentially saying God cares more about her family than yours which is honestly disgusting, and her family is the same for justifying it and not apologizing. Your friend sounds like a narcissist and clearly has no understanding of the religion they claim to follow.