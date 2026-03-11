'AITA for my reaction to my boyfriend who had previous relations with my mother?' UPDATED 2X

Hi guys! Fake names, obviously. For context:
I (25F) have been dating Dustin (30M) coming up on 4 years now and he’s always gotten along well with my family. Our moms became work friends years ago, so our families are very close. My mother (Now 42F) had me when she was 17.
Dustin and I have never had relationship issues besides the occasional argument and we’ve recently began discussing marriage. The only problem we’ve consistently ran into is that he makes comments about my mother that come off as a little strange, but I’ve always played them off as nothing.
Recently, though, I’ve been picking up on these comments more and more: sly remarks or winks at her as if they have some inside joke, or strange suggestive compliments to her. I finally decided to confront him about how strange this was when he said during s*x, “You have your mom’s @$$.” I told him how uncomfortable those comments made me, and he blew up, took his things, and stormed out.
He moved back in a week later and confessed everything. Turns out, Dustin made out with my mother at a family gathering about 3 years ago. Mind you, we had been in an official relationship for over a year at that point. He claimed they were both drunk and that she initiated everything, but I don’t think my mother would betray me like that.
Then again, I never thought he would betray me like that either, but here we are. I kicked him out and he’s staying with his mother while I try to figure out what to do. On one hand, it was a while ago and maybe he’s changed?
But the sly comments haven’t stopped and get stranger the more I think back on them. Am I overreacting for being mad over this? It just doesn’t feel right to me and I don’t think I could ever see him the same way.
Particular-object258 wrote:
So. Him making that comment when you two were having sex signals to me that he’s had s** with your Mum. I hope I’m wrong. Either way, please don’t marry this guy. Knowing he’s at least kissed his mother-in-law will most certainly put a damper on your wedding day.
OP responded:
I didn’t even think about this. I’m talking to my mom tomorrow about it all. I’ll update.
how2dresswell wrote:
How are you approaching this with your mom?
OP responded:
Honestly, I think I’m just going to mention my boyfriend’s strange comments and not be too forward. I think she’ll shut the topic down if I go into it too forcefully or knowledgeably. My mom likes to rant so hopefully all the information will come out naturally. I’ll update with any info I get tomorrow.
fortyeightD wrote:
NTA. It might help to get your mom's side of the story, but I think your relationship needs to be over.
Jessicalynn wrote:
No omg I literally could never look at someone the same after that. He basically cheating on you with your mom…that’s so weird and unacceptable and I would end the relationship over this. It would be weird if he compared you to anyone… the fact that it’s your mom is so much worse.
UPDATE: Sorry, I’m not completely sure how to update so hopefully I’m doing this right. A lot of you mentioned to speak to my mom to get her side of things. I went over to my childhood home this morning to talk everything out and figure out what was really going on.
I approached the topic gently, just telling her that I started to notice that my boyfriend was making weird comments about her. I felt like going in too strongly would cause her to shut down. My mom likes to talk anyways, so I figured all of the information would come out.
She said that it was a one-off moment where they both couldn’t resist the tension. She did say that they were not drunk when it happened, and that they got pretty far, but nothing actually fully happened. I’m still so disgusted. Genuinely, I have no clue what to do in this situation. I’ve loved this man for so long and it all crumbled so quickly. I’ll update if I get any more info, but hopefully I won’t.
LavenderLilacRose12 wrote:
So you're asking us what to do because your mom and boyfriend are attracted to each other and have cheated together behind your back?
Not only that but your boyfriend lied about being drunk while your own mother said they just did it sober because they had too much tension. Not only that, but he's saying you look like your mom when you're naked hooking up.....are you being serious or are you that just that slow?
OP responded:
The more I keep getting comments like these, the more that I’m starting to see just how messed up it is. I think I’ve been trying to downplay it in my head, since I had so much trust in both of them, It’s just really hard to lose the most important parts of my life all at once, but the more I keep seeing stuff like this, the more I’m realizing that it’s better to lose it than keep such a strange and disgusting dynamic.
Silent_reader_03 wrote:
Did your mother even apologized for whatever that not-fully-hookup thing? This happened to me with a friend and the betrayal hurt a lot. I can't imagine how much hurt the betrayal coming from a parent feels like.
OP responded:
She’s apologized profusely and says she feels awful for it. She hasn’t stopped texting me how sorry she is and swears it won’t happen again, but I haven’t been responding because it’s all just overwhelming and I feel like I can’t even think straight.
I feel horrible for ignoring her but i am just feeling so angry and betrayed that I don’t want to speak to her at all. The more I’ve been trying to figure everything out, the more awful it all feels.
darknesslight8 wrote:
You have to leave him yesterday. He cheated on you, first of all - which is a good enough dealbreaker on its own but it was YOUR MOM. The way he responded to you pointing out you’re uncomfortable with his extremely inappropriate comments, should’ve been the absolute ender of this.
Also, a mom is supposed to want the very best for you and for you to never get hurt. She knows people get hurt when they’re cheated on and yet she’s the cause of it being done to you. I would cool down that relationship to a new ice age.
Myspace-Famous wrote:
Not sure if more updates are needed...your boyfriend needs to NOT be your boyfriend anymore. You may benefit from a little space from your mother as well.
I didn’t think I’d be posting again. I’m a little bit in shock right now, so I’m sorry if the writing is rough. My mom called me today crying and saying that she couldn’t lie to her daughter anymore. What she’d said a few days ago wasn’t the truth.
Turns out my mom has hooked up with my boyfriend multiple times, all while my boyfriend and I were together. She said he made her feel young. I basically zoned out of the conversation. A few of you mentioned this as a possibility, but honestly, I was just hoping they weren’t true. Not only that, but she said that he promised her that she was the one he truly loved and that he would break up with me.
This wasn’t just a one-time thing three years ago, it was an ongoing thing the whole time my boyfriend and I were together. She was crying uncontrollably and apologizing just like she had when she first ‘came clean’ about everything, but I just hung up. I genuinely feel sick. I thought this just happened in messed up comedies or dramas.
I’m just glad this information got out before I got married and got tied down to this man forever. I’m still trying to sort everything out in my brain. I love my mom, but will never be able to look at her the same. I blocked her in the moment and it’s probably best that I keep it that way.
It makes it so much worse that she’s been the only person in my life that has been there for me when no one else has but she’s also the reason I’m sobbing and writing an anonymous internet post.
I honestly wish she’d just always been a terrible mother so this whole thing was easier. I know it probably sounds stupid, but it’s harder than it seems to fully go NC with her. It’s all just so disgusting to me. Pretty crappy 4th of July.
Inner_Clerk7769 wrote:
Hope this is just rage bait;
If not, you should be cutting both of them out of your life ASAP and moving on with life. You're right this is wild, and tolerating it would be even more wild.
OP responded:
I wish it was. I am actually furious right now and trying to figure how to leave the two biggest parts of my life.
Winterfront1431 wrote:
Wow I'm embarrassed for your mom, imagine losing your daughter for a lousy lay.
I'd 100% blast her to friends and familh and never speak to her again.
same-performer8406 wrote:
I'm so sorry you're in this situation! I think it's def time to go NC with mum, dump the mother lover, get a therapist & move on. Both your mother & bf have crossed some major lines & betrayed you. Neither one of them deserve any of your time, love or energy - only you do. Walk away from this mess & never look back.
I personally wouldn't bother attempting to reach out to your mum for quite some time, as it sadly sounds like her & the bf will be hooking up shortly after you make your exit. If you want to try stay in touch with her, then keep her at arm's reach & only catch up on your terms.
Don't allow her to discuss the bf at all, or involve him in anyway. Either way though, I truly think you need to cut them both out & move forward.
Appropriate-mud-4450 wrote:
Reminds me of a story I can't find anymore. The one where the OP found out that her baby brother was the child of her boyfriend with the mother. She acted the same way. OP, NTA and going NC is most likely the healthcare decision. Maybe, if you want to be petty let your mother know she doesn't need to send you an invite to the wedding. Hope it was worth losing her child.