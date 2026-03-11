'AITA for my reaction to my boyfriend who had previous relations with my mother?' UPDATED 2X

LavenderLilacRose12 wrote:

So you're asking us what to do because your mom and boyfriend are attracted to each other and have cheated together behind your back?

Not only that but your boyfriend lied about being drunk while your own mother said they just did it sober because they had too much tension. Not only that, but he's saying you look like your mom when you're naked hooking up.....are you being serious or are you that just that slow?

OP responded:

The more I keep getting comments like these, the more that I’m starting to see just how messed up it is. I think I’ve been trying to downplay it in my head, since I had so much trust in both of them, It’s just really hard to lose the most important parts of my life all at once, but the more I keep seeing stuff like this, the more I’m realizing that it’s better to lose it than keep such a strange and disgusting dynamic.