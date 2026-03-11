'My wife swears nothing happened with her coworker. I want to listen in on their calls. AITA?' UPDATED

Your gut told you to analyze the notes app on her phone and message threads on her computer (and now phone records). You do not trust her. Trust your gut and determine whether this is something you can work through. If not, you know the answer.

[deleted] wrote:

Trust your feelings mate. I know you are feeling betrayed. The fact that she keeps saying it’s nothing but there’s evidence to the contrary is mind blowing.

OP came back with an update:

I listened in on the phone while they were both at work. Later that day, when she came home, I found the deleted text message where she had warned him that I’d be on the call. So she did what I told her, but she gave him a heads up first.