'My wife swears nothing happened with her coworker. I want to listen in on their calls. AITA?' UPDATED

I (42M) have been struggling with something that’s been eating at me for weeks. My wife (38F) works in management and has a bunch of people who report to her. One of them, let’s call him G, is kind of at the center of all this.
It started around mid-September when I found a note on her iPhone that said something like “try to text here” followed by “SMH.” Looked like she was trying to message someone privately through the Notes app instead of regular texts.
I figured it was just one of her friends or maybe her sister, so I brushed it off. About a week later I noticed an empty message thread on her computer (it syncs with her phone). I saved the number, didn’t think much of it at first, but then I found a deleted screenshot in her recently deleted photos.
It showed messages between her and G that honestly didn’t sound professional at all. She sent him a song link, called him papacito (that’s like “handsome” or “daddy” in Spanish), told him she’d be going in to work at 5 a.m., and when her messages didn’t go through she asked, “Did you block me?”
Another message said, “Si tú no me quieres está bien papacito, te valgo madre pero aquí me tienes,” which basically means “If you don’t love me that’s fine, handsome, I don’t mean anything to you, but here I am anyway.” When I confronted her, she said it was nothing, just joking around, said the “papacito” thing was sarcastic, and that she always goes in at 4 a.m. not 5.
The song was a love song though, and it just didn’t feel like something you’d send to a coworker. I can’t shake that feeling. What also threw me off was that she told him her boss wanted her there at 5 a.m., which she’d never normally share with someone under her. G actually called her at 3:45 that same morning even though his start time isn’t till 5.
I can’t prove where she went right after she left home, but she left around her usual time, and now I’m just supposed to take her word for it. Around then, she also stopped waking me up at 3:15 like she always did so I could make her a smoothie, give her breakfast, and see her off before work. That had been our thing for months.
Suddenly, she said she didn’t want to bother me anymore. Coincidentally, that’s when the early morning calls with G started showing up on our phone records, sometime after Labor Day. When I looked deeper, there were a lot of calls between them. Some early in the morning, others after work, even on weekends. A few lasted over two hours.
She’d also be on the phone with him right before picking up our daughter, and the call would end shortly after. She says they just talk about work, that sometimes she just listens to him while he’s doing his route. She keeps saying nothing happened, that it’s innocent, but she also admits she hid it from me because she knew I’d be upset if I found out she was talking to another man.
Then, near the end of September, I saw she texted him again and there was another call that day. When I asked, she said again it was “nothing bad.” Around that same time she ordered new lingerie. When it arrived, she said it was for me, but later I found photos she took of herself trying it on. It’s now mid-October and I still haven’t seen her wear it.
Makes me wonder who it was really for. At this point, I told her that if there was truly nothing inappropriate, I just wanted her to be open about any communication with him. My thinking was simple — if nothing happened there shouldn’t be anything to hide. She says that’s weird and controlling.
I told her after everything I’ve found, the deleted messages, early calls, changes in behavior, and the secrecy, I think I have a reason to question things. So yeah, maybe I’m overthinking this, but I can’t tell if I caught it before it became something more or if it already crossed the line. She says she felt bad and told him as much, but they still kept talking after that.
Later, when I found out, she told him to stop messaging her. She says they haven’t spoken since, but I never even asked her to stop. So internet, am I overreacting to my wife’s recent behavior for thinking my wife crossed a line, or for wanting reassurance to finally know the truth?
Gator-bro wrote:
Dude, you’re underreacting. She’s cheating on you. And he’s a coworker so she sees him every day. She’s not remorseful for what she’s doing. She’s enjoying the cheating on you and you’re letting her get away with it. You need to give her consequences or she’s just gonna keep cheating on you.
She can tell him not to call her or whatever because well she’s gonna see him anyway at work right doesn’t matter whether he calls her or not since you found out about the phone calls they can continue the fair at work and probably by now it’s physical.
Stornes55 wrote:
New age cheating tricks by girls who have a naughty side and hide it from their partners. Bigger turn on to be used by someone else. You already caught her and she’ll say what she has to say to save the marriage.
No-anything-519 wrote:
NTA. As someone who has cheated & been cheated on, certainly sounds like that’s what happened here. Regardless of whether anything physical happened, she will not admit to it probably ever.
So while I get how reassurance you’re not crazy can feel good, I really don’t think it’s worth pressing the point. Imo, far more important to ask yourself if you’re comfortable in a marriage & with a partner that has you questioning their honesty & integrity.
Cratemotr wrote:
Your gut told you to analyze the notes app on her phone and message threads on her computer (and now phone records). You do not trust her. Trust your gut and determine whether this is something you can work through. If not, you know the answer.
[deleted] wrote:
Trust your feelings mate. I know you are feeling betrayed. The fact that she keeps saying it’s nothing but there’s evidence to the contrary is mind blowing.
I listened in on the phone while they were both at work. Later that day, when she came home, I found the deleted text message where she had warned him that I’d be on the call. So she did what I told her, but she gave him a heads up first.
Her excuse was that earlier in the day he asked if she was okay because another coworker saw her crying. She said he was just checking on her, and she told him that I had found out they’d been talking and that it looked like something more. After that, we called him together to ask directly. He denied everything and said nothing happened, that I had nothing to worry about.
He admitted he deletes all his conversations from his phone, which doesn’t help his case at all. He also told my wife that he supposedly mentioned to his own wife that he talks to her “in passing,” but based on what he said, it seems more like he’s hiding things from his wife too.
So last night was rough, we argued and I gave her the final chance to prove to me that she is right and I’m misinterpreting everything. I told her she needs to do the polygraph test again. And I pressed the issue. When I brought up the idea of a polygraph, she said that wasn’t me choosing her and that I needed to choose her instead.
At this point, I don’t even know what’s real anymore. She says she wants to fix things, but her actions don’t match her words. It still feels like she’s protecting him more than she’s protecting us. The truth hides in actions, not explanations. AITA for my reaction?
fluffy_resident8420 wrote:
NTA. This was her chance to prove herself. She ruined it, and probably because she figured it was too dangerous for you to talk to him with him unprepared. You could reach out to his wife and compare notes. If you do, don't warn your wife ahead of time. At this point, she has to admit it looks bad even with her gaslighting. Insist she gets a new job.
noreplyatall718 wrote:
Your WW is gaslighting you, the bs about choosing her over the polygraph is her choosing not to be transparent because she has something to hide. At this point, she’s playing a game, she cheated and got caught, thats why she’s crying. Now that your eyes are open you’ll never trust her again.
Time to lawyer up for options, and tell the AP’s wife about what you know to compare notes. This is not a “just friends” relationship and you know it.
Don’t fall for the gaslighting and waterworks, she knows you know, but is hoping you’ll rug sweep it. Your WW has a lot to lose, especially if he’s her subordinate. Push for the polygraph and she’ll most likely confess or get defensive, either way you’ll know.
Top_Network1980 wrote:
She gave him a pre-warning so not to get caught dude. And now she's gonna gaslight you into thinking you're the one with the problem. What you should've done is not let on that you have suspicions and checked her phone or whatever. Now they will be even more discreet.
Otherwise-Might762 wrote:
My buddy ignored the same red flags. His wife swore nothing happened, then months later we found out it had been going on the whole time. Trust your gut...people who are honest don’t need to delete or prep others.