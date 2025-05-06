'Am I crazy for thinking her reaction to me being late with the pizza is massively out of proportion?' AITA? UPDATED 2X

So I feel like this is a positive step forward, where I was feeling hopeless before. She realizes she has a problem, and now I'm just anxious about whether she will take the books seriously and really work on understanding why she acts this way sometimes.

95% of the time I'm with her is wonderful and she is amazing, but this 5% of when she cannot handle stress or minor issues and they turn into huge blow-ups is very difficult.

One of her suggestions on what would make her feel better when she does this is if I pretended to be concerned even if it is a trivial issue. She said it doesn't even matter if I have to grit my teeth and lie to her, it will make her feel better than when I walk away. I don't think she realized it when she said it, but we do the same thing to her sister when her sister is saying crazy stuff too.