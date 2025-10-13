'AITA for reading my MIL's prenup at her retirement party after she said I 'trapped' her son and helped him cheat on me?'

The truth? We'd been trying for six months. He wanted kids more than I did. But his mother had this whole narrative.

She told people I came from nothing and saw her son as a meal ticket. She said I was white trash who got lucky. At my baby shower, which she insisted on hosting, she made a speech about how some women use pregnancy to lock down a man and how sad that was.

I smiled through it. I had to. My husband kept saying she'd come around. She didn't.