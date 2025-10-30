'AITA for reading my twin sister's text messages after she destroyed my family?'

Now for the worst bit (it all feels horrible I know!)… recently, my parents said they might move back into the annex, and my sister and Stuart would buy out her husband so they can move in as well. Alarm bells were ringing, so I told them to make sure they get a legal contract this time to protect themselves.

Apparently Stuart and Lucy had no problem with this, and my mum had even asked if something could be added to the contract that would give me something if the house ever sold after they died. No problem, Stuart said.

Weeeell… while I was setting up my sister’s wifi I saw texts between her and Stuart (I know it was wrong, but I had a bad gut feeling) and he wrote this: “None of this works unless I agree to it.”