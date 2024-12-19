Real wife 'sets the record straight' when husband's coworker calls herself his 'work wife' at holiday party. AITA?

I think her comments rubbed everyone present the wrong way because when my husband came from the kicken, one of the guys loudly asked him something along the lines 'Dude, have you ever heard of wokwives?' and my husband (in his own characteristic way) made a face and said 'No, wtf is that?'

After everyone left I told my husband what happened and he said Lily is crazy because they are not close and she is in no way anything else to him other than a work colleague. I truly believe my husband and I surely know he does not encourage Lily in this.

But today Nick told me that Lily has been complaining around the office that I was rude to her while she was a guest in my house, and that I humiliated her in front of her colleagues.