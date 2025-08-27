Wife discovers 'celebrity' actress sent her husband a Rolex after a work trip together. AITA?

"I'm losing my mind over a recent 'celebrity' friendship my husband made. AITA?"

So my husband went on a recent trip a month ago for work. He works for a large company and is in marketing. Trying to keep this vague as possible. But provide the details to see if I should have real concerns.

This trip took him to NYC and he ended up working on a project with an actress. She is semi famous as in been on a bunch of popular tv shows. Well they went to dinner with a few others from his work and some other people. He was gone for around a week.

When he got home he seemed the same and brushed off the trip as nothing serious or even fun. Very nonchalant in his attitude and when I pried he just well didn’t say much.