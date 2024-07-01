Receptionist at car dealership baffled when an entitled mother 'takes things too far.' UPDATED 2X

They took my info and told me to fill out a police report online so they can get started, which I did.

The next day, the shooting in Texas happened (RIP those little angels), so the police assigned to my case deemed it not important enough and placed it on hold to do a two day shooting drill that commenced the following day (Wednesday and Thursday).

I finally got word back yesterday, on Saturday, that the EM has been contacted and told to either give the pencil back or be charged with theft. I don't know what her reaction was, whether she went to the police or they went to her, or what kind of conversation they had, but I do know she handed over the pencil.