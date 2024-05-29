Receptionist tells mother she can't understand her child, 'she's holding up the line.' AITA?

Mom finally blurted out her name. Next, I ask for her birth date and mom nudges her again, daughter gives me "Next week. Mama's buying me a clown." I just rolled my eyes and sighed and mom told me her birthdate.

Every question was like that. She'd either whisper it so quiet and i could never hear her or have no clue what to answer. ANd the whole time, mom is just standing there and smiling, like it's not a problem.

The last question got a whisper and I just said "I'm sorry, I can't understand a word you're saying." and told her mom "You know, it'd be easier if you just gave me her information."