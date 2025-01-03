'AITA for reclining my seat on an international flight?' 'If it was me, I'd be complaining too.'

"AITA for reclining my seat on an international flight?"

Last week, I was on a flight from Dallas to Paris (a 9 hour flight). My plan was to sleep as much on the plane as possible, as it was an overnight flight and I was losing 7 hours of time. After takeoff, I lean back my seat to begin snoozing. Almost immediately, the girl behind me taps on my shoulder and asks me to pull up my seat, which I do, but then asked why.

She said there was a baby in a car seat right behind her, so she couldn't recline, and if I leaned my seat back, she can't really see the TV screen on the back of my seat. I was like, OK, but a few minutes in I realized I really needed to lean my seat back if I was gonna sleep (it just made a huge difference for me).