'AITA for reconsidering marrying my fiancée after finding out what she did 10 yrs ago?'

But, I did not make too much of it, and was really excited that I was engaged and was going to marry the love of my life.

However, last week, my sister called me for a serious chat. She said she always wanted to get it off her chest, but that she didn’t want to interfere in my relationship but that she felt I had the right to know before marrying my fiancee.

She told me she was distant friends with my fiancee in high school, but that friendship was broken after her boyfriend had cheated on her with my fiancee. She said my fiancee knew about their relationship but she still chose to hookup with her boyfriend.