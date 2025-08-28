'AITA for recording my daughter when she was crying and sending it to her father?'

It's a long story, but a month ago I found out her dad has been cheating on me with a coworker. We've been together for 9 years and we have 2 daughters together (3 and 6). Since I caught him and called him out, he's hated my guts. He hardly comes home. One of these coworkers has turned into a "girlfriend."
He spends a lot of time at her house. I'm home all day with our girls, and our eldest has been struggling. She misses her dad and she tells me all the time. "Daddy is mad at me and that's why he doesn't come home" or something along those lines. Sometimes she gets really upset and cries.
I'll admit that there have been a few slip ups where I don't always speak kindly about her dad, but 98% of the time I speak as kindly as I'm able to. I reassure her that none of this is her fault, and that we don't get along and that I'm the reason he doesn't want to be home. I have never once insinuated to the kids that they hold any responsibility for whats happening.
Every time I bring this up to him, he calls me a liar. I tell him that the kids are upset that he's never here and that they're taking it personally, but he doesn't believe me then proceeds to call me names and break me down.
Tonight was like most nights. He was at the new girls house after he got angry at me for asking him to stick around here a bit and help me with some things. A few hours later my eldest daughter starts getting upset over something and it turns into "dad hates me!!"
I immediately start trying to console her but I also press record on my phone so that I can send him proof of the damage he's doing. It's about a 20 second clip of her crying and being upset about how he always spends time at his "friends" house but never here. I send it to him and he goes absolutely ballistic.
He calls me a crazy evil b**ch, sadistic, a horrible witch. He says I put these ideas in her head. This is why he doesn't want to be here, because I put ideas in our kids heads. I'm tired of him calling me a liar. He cheated and then just left me here to deal with the aftermath while he gets this fun new girlfriend. I'm on 4 different medications to help me from completely losing my mind.
I've had to call a crisis line twice. I'm in such a bad space and he just left me here with the kids with absolutely no support. They have questions and they want answers and I'm trying so hard to handle this with grace but I'm such a mess. It's so unfair that he's not here to answer for his actions and that I'm a "liar" when I tell him whats happening. Then I'm evil and sadistic when I prove it to him.
I don't believe I'm evil or sadistic, but maybe I shouldn't have recorded my daughter in such a vulnerable state. I'd never ever share it with anyone else or post it anywhere. I actually deleted it because I don't want to see it again. I think he just needed to see the consequences of his actions that he's trying to hard to deny. So AITA?
EDIT: I should have added this but we are very much split up. I'm moving to a new house with the girls on Oct 1. Just another month of this.
paradepanda wrote:
You're not an AH, but you do have your head up your a**. He does not care if he is hurting you or the kids. You're not going to get him to understand or care. Do not use your children to try and make him care. Do not try to use their pain or suffering for any purpose. You can start proactively making decisions to get support for yourself and your kids, and to keep building a life without him.
What do you want for your daughter's and their future relationships (with other people and with themselves)? Model that. Show them that all three of you are worth more than sitting around and waiting for someone to choose you. This is a man who cannot live up to the responsibility of what you and your children deserve. He's not qualified and he's not capable.
It's not your fault, it's not their fault, he just does not meet the minimum acceptable standards. You have something beautiful without him (your life, your relationship with your kiddos). Keep building it and making it more beautiful. He doesn't want to come home at night?
Go to the playground. Go for a picnic. Go to a friend's house. Have a dance party, make your own pizzas, dress up and have a tea party. Do not sit and wait for him. You are allowed to grieve but please also take time to celebrate yourself and those wonderful babies. Give yourselves and each other the love you deserve.
OP responded:
Thank you for this. I don't know how to navigate this and I'm heartbroken for my girls. I just wanted him to see what I have to deal with. My intentions were good but my execution was not. I am not with him. We are not trying to work it out. I have a new place in October. The girls and I do have a lot of fun together. I'm just struggling.
Famous_Specialist_44 wrote:
Your children's dad has been able to step away from their trauma caused by his actions. You have to deal with their upset every day and they are so little. It's all new to you too so working out what to do is tricky. Navigating this process is hard and not your fault.
As a one off NTA. If you start to deliberately use your kids as a lever against your partner I'd change my vote. You need to accept he's gone, he's an ah, and the relationship is over - then agreed arrangements or get a lawyer to do it for you.
OP responded:
I swear my intentions were not to weaponize our kids. I wanted him to see what I see. If he never spends time with the girls it will be his decision and not mine. I am realizing very quickly that I made a bad decision. The comments are very divided haha.
I was trying to advocate for my girl and maybe make her dad feel bad about essentially abandoning her. It wasn't the right move, and it won't change anything.
Thank you for the feedback, I appreciate it a lot.
Time-Tie-231 wrote:
Very sorry you and your daughters are going through ths trauma. I don't think you are wrong. He is blaming you because of his guilt. And he can't and won't take responsibility for his actions and the consequences. While this is all so very painful, it sounds like there is no point in wishing for him to get back with you and trying to keep him at your house to help you with things.
This seems to make it worse. He has shown you and is showing you who he is. If you can possibly arrange it you need a lawyer as soon as possible to determine financial support and contact with the children. And I hope you can get some face to face support from a counsellor as well as family and friends. NTA.
Physical-Glove-8474 wrote:
NTA. He's mad because he's guilty. It's much easier for him to blame you for how he's feeling than to take responsibility for how he's acting and treating you and his children. I would download a coparenting app and use that for communication. I also would inform him that in the future, you aren't going to respond to degrading language and insults.
If you're on the phone and he starts to speak that way to you, hang up. If he wants to visit the kids, you should exchange them in a public place where it will be noticed if he makes a scene. I think you should start doing things to protect yourself and your peace. Change the locks on the house, he's moved out to be with his girlfriend, he doesn't need access to your privacy at this point.
Nester1953 wrote:
Oh for the love of God, get your child to a therapist. Tomorrow. The issue here isn't whether or not your send your soon-to-be ex recordings of her pain (which was not a wise decision, but one that I completely understand; you must be enraged), it's what you can do to alleviate your child's pain. Therapist. Now. Call the pediatrician, get a referral, get an appointment, and get your kid over there.