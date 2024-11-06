'AITA for recording my friend’s GF and then exposing her behavior to my friend?'

She accused me of having feelings for Andrew and trying to steal him from her, and said that if I told him about this conversation that she would deny it and then asked “who’s side do you think he’ll take anyways?”. Little did she know I recorded this whole conversation on my phone.

That was a month ago. I didn’t have plans to do anything with the recording and I ended up listening to her and backed off because I didn’t want to cause drama between them. Andrew messaged me yesterday telling me that he’s felt me being distant since that lunch, and said Kelsey had told him that I was rude/mean to her when he went to the bathroom.