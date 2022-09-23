Redhead asks if she was 'dramatic' to report her boss to HR over a nickname.

What is the right move when you discover that your boss has a secret nickname for you based on an animated sex symbol?

Run, quit, complain to Twitter and get him canceled forever--it's hard to say. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her creepy boss, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for reporting my boss, over a nickname?

I'm 31 yo, female, and recently started a new job. (Well, a few months ago). It's a 5 guys office, plus the boss. The boss is one of those guys who think has a natural charm that ladies would instantly fall for, but he looks like a thumb, and has a lot of dumb confidence for making inappropriate comments, even when talking to me about work issues.

I keep him at arms length, and I'm very professional with my workmates. Some days ago i was chasing after some workmate, because was procrastinating sending me a document.