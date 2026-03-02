'AITA for referring to my missing partner as my 'late boyfriend'?'

She told me the fact that I still talk about him and even refer to him as my late boyfriend instead of just my ex annoys her, she told me that it's rude to call him my late boyfriend when I have a girlfriend.

I asked her why and she said it was because it means I don't view him as an ex and if he ever came back I would be more interested in him. I told her he's been missing for years and that he isn't going to come back and that the reason I don't call him my ex is because we never broke up.