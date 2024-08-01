"AITA - Refuse to back down from an old boundary I set, causing family drama"

She pointed out Cosby's reputation to me, and we argued about it. I supposedly threw her out of my house because she insulted my favorite comedian, and I've been holding a grudge ever since.

Edit 2 - It's common knowledge in my family that I have a temper and tend to hold grudges (I still bust my brother's chops about the time he tore up several of my comic books when I was 9 and he was 5).

Nobody else witnessed the confrontation between Missy and me; they just heard us shouting at each other for a minute or two, then she stormed out. I'm sure that she told my brother some variation of the story that she told everyone else, so I guess my brother believed her version of what happened.