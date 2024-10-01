'AITA for refusing to include another child in advanced math tutoring for my son?'

Secret_Birthday8452 OP responded:

The desire to do all this extra stuff comes entirely from my son. I'd actually love for him to dial it back on some of this stuff, but that's just his personality. Very intense, very curious. It costs a lot of money, too!

As for how it was received by the other kids... well, the one really good thing about this school is how supportive the kids are of each other. His friends are happy for him that gets to do the math he wants. Even Joe himself does not have any problem with my son. It's the parents that are the problem, not the kid.