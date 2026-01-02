"AITA if I refuse to get in the car with my friend who speeds?"

So, I'm about to fly out and see my friend across the country but I've sort of a hit roadblock. My friend loves cars, and coinciding with his car passion, he unfortunately loves to speed. I, am quite literally the exact opposite and drive 5-10 over the speed limit at maximum and understand the true ramifications of my actions when I drive.

However, my friend will regularly push his car to the limit, and when I meet him, wants to speed up to 120, which I've sort of light heartedly joked over text that I don't want to do that. I know that getting in an accident at 120 is guaranteed severe injury, if not, d**th which I obviously have NO INTENTION of doing, I have a lot to live for and do.