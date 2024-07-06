'AITA for refusing to help my wife's friend over a 'miscommunication'?' UPDATED

Emily said she told her it was best I didn't to avoid any future misunderstandings. After the fourth time Leslie asked my wife to have me drive her/pick stuff up for her when no one else could, Emily tells me that Leslie started in about how if what she said wasn't true then I wouldn't be avoiding her but I'm acting as if I got rejected.

According to Emily, Leslie started to draw parallels about how I went out of my way to do things for Emily right before we got together and started helping Leslie so that was all the proof Emily should need about me having ulterior motives and after that, she says Leslie devolved into telling Emily she'll wind up being left too.