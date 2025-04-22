'AITA if I refuse to make cakes for my SIL's wedding after I wasn't invited to bachelorette?' UPDATED

We tried to make the best of it and just enjoy the night despite it all. We danced with his god-daughter, got really drunk (thanks to the lovely and supportive bartenders at the lobby bar), and I made sure MIL saw me give one of MY cupcakes to the god-daughter.

I took the rest of the cupcakes and gave them to the lobby bartenders since they treated us more like family. MIL did try and come up to me and talk during the reception.

She asked if I thought things would ever be okay between us again and if we could get back to the way things were before but I held true to my word and told her that this was not the time or place to talk things out, that this is SIL's day and I did not want to take away from that and make it about me, but that she made it very clear to me where I stand and that she does not consider me family and left it at that.