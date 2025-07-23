'WIBTA if I refuse my BIL's request that I temporarily move out of my home?'

My wife and I have been married for 20+ years, dating since 16. Before the age of 21 I was a degenerate. I cheated, got in trouble with the law, I was abusive (never physical but definitely verbal), I was HORRIBLE. This woman never left my side, not once. The day we found out she was pregnant, it’s like a switch flipped in my head.

Wife kept our baby against her family’s wishes (they wanted nothing to do with me. I don’t’ blame them). Her parents and siblings basically disowned her after that. I completely turned my life around, married her, went back to school, got a job, had another wonderful kid, got another degree, started a business.

I make sure she never needs to work a day in her life; my life now revolves around making hers easier. We just renewed our vows last year.

Time passed and wife has made amends with her family but they to this day do not acknowledge me (again I do not blame them).