"AITA for not paying for my daughter’s wedding where I’m supposed to be just a guest?"

I have 4 kids, my oldest is a 26 year old daughter I had when I was 17 with my then girlfriend, we stayed together and raised her until we were 20 then we realised we weren’t really meant together and we broke up.

At 25 my ex got married and moved hours away across the country, we were sharing 50/50 custody and the courts were basically f%#&^%g useless, it went from each of us having her every other week to seeing her once every few months.

I eventually got married at 27 and I had 3 more kids with my wife. I always tried to stay connected with my daughter via phone but back then it was harder and life just happened and she just grew closer to her stepdad.