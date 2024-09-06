'AITA if I refuse to share my inheritance money with my mom?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I don't give my mom some of my inheritance money?"

I'm 18 and just got access to my inheritance from my dad who passed 5 years ago. My mother who also got inheritance is now requesting I give her some of mine since hers is basically finished. My dad passed away just before I started high school and before that we were really poor but surviving so when he left us alot of money when he passed my mom was a little overwhelmed with the money.

My mom hasn't worked since I was about 11 and can't because of medical reasons, we both lived off my dad's small income as a police officer. Recently my mom sat me down and said I owe her all the money she spent on school fees since it was "supposed" to come from my money and I disagree.