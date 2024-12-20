"AITA for refusing to buy someone an expensive Christmas gift?"

Ive been working with a coworker for about a year. I get along with her just fine but we are not besties and dont get together or speak much outside of work. Its pretty much strictly a good at work friendship etc.

I picked out a gift for her as weve been working well together for the last year and the gift is about $35.

But before i could give her the gift she gave me a Christmas gift valued at around $120. Its a wonderful gift and i am truly grateful for it but i definitely wasnt expecting a gift like that.

So when i gave her my gift a few days later i kind of felt a little embarrassed. She hasnt changed her attiitude or anything and she was truly appreciative of my gift and nothing has changed at work between us.