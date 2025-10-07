'WIBTA if I won't attend my BFF’s wedding since she’s making guests pay for everything?'

Chilling_Storm said:

I wouldn't pay to attend many things but especially a wedding!

OP responded:

Exactly! I mean, it's HER day, and I'm literally her best friend. Why would she demand my loyalty in such a manner? I wanna be there for her, but not at the cost of my budget.

Dapper_Ad_819 said:

NTA send your regrets and move on. She’s being absurd.

Ok_Chance_4584 said:

"You can have my loyalty, but not my life savings."

NTA for living within your means.