'AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding after what I overheard her say about me?' UPDATED

She didn’t know I was on the stairs.

She was drunk, laughing, and said: “I only asked her to be a bridesmaid so my mom would shut up. She's always ruining things anyway. I swear to god if she shows up looking for attention I’ll LOSE it!"

Her friend laughed and said something like “Well, at least you’ll look better next to her soo.”

For context: I’ve struggled with my confidence for years, especially compared to Emily. She KNOWS this. She’s made comments my whole life about my weight, my hair, my clothes and has always framed it as “helpful advice.”

I went back upstairs and didn’t say anything the rest of the weekend.