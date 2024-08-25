'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister's kids because she doesn’t pay me or thank me?'

I get that family helps family, but I feel taken advantage of. I’m not asking for much, just a token of appreciation or even an occasional break. Now she’s not speaking to me, and our parents are saying I should apologize to keep the peace.

AITA for setting boundaries with my sister and telling her I won’t babysit unless she acknowledges my effort? Thanks in advance to everyone who comments, I appreciate the help/advice.

Dittoheadforever

"She got really upset, saying I was being selfish and that family should help each other out without expecting anything in return."

As long as she is the one on the receiving end, right?