'WIBTA if I refuse to buy a tacky painting my SIL made for my family?'

As I feared, she kept dropping hints throughout the party about how we can buy it as a wedding gift, and she would be happy to give us a big discount off what she would charge someone else. (Who else would buy it?)

I politely dodged these hints, and she was clearly disappointed. Over the weekend, Drew reached out to my husband to say that Susanne feels hurt that we never made an offer.

He said it’s becoming obvious as the years go by that we’ve never purchased one of her pieces, even though we have the means to do so and it would mean a lot to them if we buy the painting. Her original asking price was $2.5K, and Drew said he’ll reduce it further to $1900.