'AITA for refusing to cater to one student’s dietary restrictions when bringing snacks?'

My son’s in the 3rd grade, and his teacher asked if parents could help by bringing snacks throughout the year. Lunch is later in the day this year, so these snacks help tide the kids over. It’s all voluntary, and the only request was to avoid peanuts.
I’ve contributed a variety of snacks so far: Cheez-Its, beef jerky, fig bars, and Ritz crackers. My son mentioned that one girl in the class didn’t like any of the snacks I brought. I didn’t think much of it at the time.
This week, I brought madeleines and apple sauce pouches. My son came home saying that this girl is now claiming allergies, being gluten-free, avoiding meat, and having a bunch of other dietary restrictions.
I told my son, “If her dietary needs are so strict, maybe her parents should be the ones responsible for her snacks.” Being the good-natured kid he is, he mentioned this to both the girl and the teacher, which got back to her parents, who then complained to the school.
The teacher, who has always been grateful for my contributions, is now in a tough spot and gently asked if I could bring snacks that fit this student’s restrictions. Based on what I’ve heard, this girl’s “approved” snack list is basically saltine crackers, butter noodles, and fruit snacks. To me, this seems more like a case of pickiness than medical necessity.
I told the teacher I understood her situation and that I’d love to keep helping with snacks, but I’d like to continue to bring the type of snacks I’ve been supplying and if one student can’t partake, it should be up to that student’s parents to provide for her. My wife thinks I’m being an asshole for putting the teacher in a tough spot.
I just want to keep bringing snacks that the rest of the kids enjoy. AITA?
She isn’t gluten free if saltines and butter noodles are on the list.
My daughter has celiacs. We always pack her a snack she can have. We go to birthday parties and bring her gluten free cupcakes.
NTA. If these were real food allergies, the parents would have told the school about them at the beginning of the school year. I think that the student is a picky eater, and her parents need to supply her snacks if she needs special food.
NTA. With that kind of a restrictive diet, her parents should supply her snacks.
This! It's ultimately the parents' responsibility to ensure their child's dietary needs are met, especially if those needs are that specific.