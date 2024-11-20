"AITA for refusing to cater to one student’s dietary restrictions when bringing snacks?"

My son’s in the 3rd grade, and his teacher asked if parents could help by bringing snacks throughout the year. Lunch is later in the day this year, so these snacks help tide the kids over. It’s all voluntary, and the only request was to avoid peanuts.

I’ve contributed a variety of snacks so far: Cheez-Its, beef jerky, fig bars, and Ritz crackers. My son mentioned that one girl in the class didn’t like any of the snacks I brought. I didn’t think much of it at the time.

This week, I brought madeleines and apple sauce pouches. My son came home saying that this girl is now claiming allergies, being gluten-free, avoiding meat, and having a bunch of other dietary restrictions.