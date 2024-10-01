'AITA for refusing to forgive my mom and uncle for what they did to my dad?'

My brothers and I really did love him and were happy for mom. We never felt like dad was replaced because both mom and uncle were very "respectful" about his place in our lives.

A few months ago, my brother (25m) was clearing out the attic at our old house and found mom's diary. Turns out mom had been having an affair with dad's brother for years and she admitted to seriously doubting whether all or any of us were really dad's or not. It was disgusting to learn about all this so many years later.

Dad had only recently learned of the affair and a few weeks later he was dead. I guess now I know why he suddenly became an al%$#@lic and decided to drive and drink despite having kids and always telling us to think of family before taking risky decisions.