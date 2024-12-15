'AITA for refusing to get rid of the evidence of my ex's infidelity?' UPDATED TODAY

I'd also like to thank the people who rightfully pointed it out that I should hang on to it for legal purposes since it is technically evidence was a good idea and I have since explained it to my oldest two who will pass it along to my ex wife and my youngest.

Also, please stop insulting my youngest daughter or saying that she's just like her mom and deserved what she went through. My ex was recorded doing something she shouldn't with someone she should not have, that was her choice and what came out from it is on her.