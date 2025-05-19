'AITA or NA here? I refuse to get rid of the ring/give it to my wife I was going to propose my late girlfriend with.'

As for him, he gave me some of his LW expensive jackets. He didn't care. He kept their wedding photos and other deeply personal items. That's fine with me. We had wonderful lives with our late spouses. It's normal to want keepsakes. Your wife needs to grow up and appreciate the man she has and not worry about your memories.

Ancient-Highlight112

If I were your wife, I'd divorce your ass. You need to get over Ana who isn't even still alive but still preventing you giving all your devotion to your wife. What the hell? Who would put up with this?

Due_Classic_4090