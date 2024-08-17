'AITA for refusing to give my brother $200k after he got scammed?' UPDATED

Prior_Piano9940

Your relatives are right, family does come first. As in, your brother shouldn’t be driving a wedge between you two over money and should accept the mistake he made.

After reading the comments OP came back with this update:

Edit: Wow this blew up. I didn't think I'd need online strangers to knock sense into me. Also, it's funny how quickly someone can go from calling every hour to a direct block.

I called my brother, and asked him what EXACTLY happened, and told him I'd only give him the money if he told me the truth, and only the truth. He told me he invested in a company called Aramco (obviously not the real one) to a sheikh, and paid his deposit of 10000 the first time, where he got back 20000.