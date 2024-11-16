'AITA for refusing to give my husband the cash I got back from a present he asked me to return?'

For context, my husband 46yo got into a terrible cycling accident last year. He suffered from a punctured lung requiring a chest tube, 3 broken ribs and a broken clavicle. He spent 5 days in the hospital. It was really scary for all of us. He is finally back on the bike and training again.
The kids and I worked really hard for his birthday present this year, we wanted it to be something to recognize how proud we were of him getting back on the bike. It's important to mention that when asked what he wanted for his birthday he would tell us "I don't need anything".
We (by we I mean me because our kids are both under the age of 7) got him a Garmin Varia, which is a bike radar and camera that provides a taillight, visibility to approaching cars and notifies the biker of approaching cars. Total cost was $500
We gave it to him last night and it was pretty obvious he did not want it. This morning he asked me to return it. I'm pissed about his ungrateful reaction but that's another conversation.
Later on today he informs me that he will just take the $500 cash amount as his present instead. I told him hell no. He doesn't want the gift, fine, but I'm not giving him the money especially with how ungrateful he was for the original gift.
He's saying I'm the a$%$ole, and that it's his gift and therefore his cash. So AITA for not giving my husband the cash that I'm getting back for returning the gift he didn't like?
As a cyclist myself, I'm confused why he wouldn't want that rear camera for extra insurance. Especially after being in an accident.
What really gets me here is how your husband acted like the thoughtful gift you and the kids chose meant nothing. After everything he’s been through, it seems like the least he could do was be grateful for a present that celebrated his recovery. Instead, he flat-out rejected it, and then had the nerve to ask for the money back.
The audacity to demand cash instead of appreciating the time, effort, and love behind the gift shows a complete lack of respect for you and your family. It’s almost as if he feels entitled to everything without ever stopping to consider the emotional weight of your actions.
Your husband went through his own experiences after his accident. Perhaps he is not as comfortable about being on a bike as you think he is? Maybe someone should ask him why he doesn’t love the gift?
It appears this gift is more about how you feel & less about your husband.
Nah he's riding like 20 miles several times a week he is back to training for a triathlon
Info- out of curiosity, if he wasn’t interested in the gift- how did he know the cost and why didn’t he return it himself?
Asking for the nitwits in the peanut gallery who are insisting that the gift “is about how you feel” - which is actually the point of giving a gift to express your love??!!
He knows about the product because he has other Garmin products. He estimated and was right. Idk why he won't initiate the return himself but regardless the money will go back on my card not his.
NTA - it WAS his gift until he refused it and told you to return it. Then it was yours to do with as you saw fit. I think the doctors missed that stick that’s still up his a@#
Haha that made me laugh