"AITA for refusing to let my sister’s BF attend Christmas dinner after what he said to my husband?"

Things got tense, and Jack stormed out. My sister later said I embarrassed him and that I should apologize. Now Christmas is coming up, and my sister asked if Jack could come to our family dinner. I said no. I told her he wasn’t welcome in my house until he apologized to my husband.

She called me a hypocrite for demanding an apology after what I said about him. Our parents are staying neutral, but my mom did say it might be better to just let it go for the holidays. So, AITA?