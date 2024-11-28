"AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend live with us after he 'tested' me?"

I (19F) live with my roommate, let’s call her “Ashley” (20F), in a small two-bedroom apartment. We’ve been friends since high school and decided to split rent when we both started college. Things were fine at first, but then she started dating “Jake” (22M).

At first, he was over just a couple of nights a week, which I didn’t mind. But over the past few months, he’s basically moved in—eating our food, using our stuff, and not contributing a single dime to rent or bills.

I finally had enough and told Ashley that Jake either needed to start paying his share or stop practically living here. She apologized and said she’d talk to him. I thought that was the end of it.