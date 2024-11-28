'AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend live with us after he 'tested' me?'

I (19F) live with my roommate, let’s call her “Ashley” (20F), in a small two-bedroom apartment. We’ve been friends since high school and decided to split rent when we both started college. Things were fine at first, but then she started dating “Jake” (22M).
At first, he was over just a couple of nights a week, which I didn’t mind. But over the past few months, he’s basically moved in—eating our food, using our stuff, and not contributing a single dime to rent or bills.
I finally had enough and told Ashley that Jake either needed to start paying his share or stop practically living here. She apologized and said she’d talk to him. I thought that was the end of it.
Fast forward to last week. I was getting ready to head out to a late-night study group when Jake cornered me in the kitchen. He told me he wanted to “test” me to see if I’d be a good person to live with full-time. I was confused and asked what he meant. He said that if I wanted him to pay rent, I had to prove I was “roommate material” by showing I could handle sharing the space with someone like him.
He then gave me a list of rules he’d want me to follow if he officially moved in—things like doing “my share” of the cooking (even though I already make my own meals), not bringing any guys over (I’m single, but why is that even relevant?), and being “respectful of his gaming time” by keeping the Wi-Fi free during his streams.
I laughed in his face and told him there was no way he was moving in. He got pissed and told Ashley I was being unreasonable. She confronted me and said Jake was just “testing the waters” and that I should’ve been more open to the idea.
She accused me of being jealous because I’m single and suggested I was trying to sabotage their relationship. Now she’s saying if I can’t “be supportive,” then maybe she should get a new roommate—one who “respects her relationship.”
I think this is completely insane, but Ashley and a couple of her friends are siding with Jake. They’re calling me selfish and controlling. AITA for refusing to let him move in after his ridiculous “test”?
In an early comment OP said this:
I’m kinda surprised by the responses because to me it always seemed… kinda normal?:/
NTA. Jake's behavior is a major red flag. His "test" shows controlling tendencies and lack of respect for boundaries. The apartment is yours and Ashley's - he has no right to set rules or "test" you. His demands about cooking, visitors, and Wi-Fi usage are completely inappropriate.
Your original request was reasonable - either he pays rent or stops living there rent-free. Most leases have guest policies limiting overnight stays. Ashley is being manipulated here. Jake moved in without permission, uses resources without contributing, and now tries to establish dominance by setting rules in an apartment where he doesn't even pay rent.
Stand firm on your boundaries. Document everything. Check your lease about guest policies. Consider talking to your landlord if this continues. Remember - you signed a lease with Ashley, not Jake. His attempt to "test" you is just a power play to establish control over your shared living space.
thank you for the advice. I will start to document everything from now on! Any other advice I should do as well?
If you don't already have one, put a lock on your bedroom door.
NTA. Go to your landlord and explain the situation if Jake continues to live there. He will be forced to pay rent or leave. Also, remove your name from any utilities. If you pay for the wifi, change the password and they can buy their own wifi
will it not risk the whole friendship if I already change the password? I feel like I would harm them doing that Edit: I'm starting to understand now how much they have gaslighted me…
You need better friends...
Girl, I hate to break it to you, but these people aren't your friends.
🥲
NTA. What a prat. Why does she like a prat so much? BTW, do you have any male friends you trust enough to invite over and sleep in your room? I would be doing this A LOT.
I sadly don’t have many friends and after I started to realize this situation more clearly I’m not sure if I have any.
Time to make new friends then. Join a club. Meet new people who have similar interests. If you drop her, you're free to find people who actually care about you. There's plenty out there.
There's nothing to risk. She's not a friend if she's all good allowing her bf to push you around in your own place.
I have to admit my home doesn’t feel like a safe place anymore… not even my own room
So, he thinks he can come in as third wheel and start making demands and stupid rules? Sounds like he's not the "roommate material." Tell Ashley that if he's paying one third, that doesn't mean he gets priority. How dare he make demands when he's an equal partner in expenses! Especially for gaming for crying out loud.
yeah he gets really emotional when it comes to his gaming time…