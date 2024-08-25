'AITA for refusing to let my 'golden child' sister borrow my car for her wedding?' UPDATED

I was shocked and hurt. We're only two months away from the wedding date, and most of the vendors have already been paid. Canceling now would mean losing thousands in deposits and disappointing all our guests who have made travel arrangements.

I told my parents that I refuse to cancel the wedding. My fiancé and I are scrambling to figure out how to cover the remaining expenses ourselves. It'll be tough, but we're determined to make it work.

My family is furious. They're calling me ungrateful and accusing me of caring more about a "party" than their wishes. Some relatives are taking their side and pressuring me to just give in and cancel.

I feel like I'm going crazy. Am I really the asshole for wanting to go through with my wedding despite my family's sudden change of heart? AITA?

Edit from OP: