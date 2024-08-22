'AITA for not wanting to speak to my biological parents who gave me up for adoption?'

When I read the letter, I felt nothing but anger. I understand that they were young and scared, but it feels wrong that they now want to be a part of my life just because I’m an adult. Where were they all these years? It feels like they’re trying to swoop in now that the hard part is over.

My adoptive parents have been incredibly supportive. They said it’s entirely up to me whether or not I want to meet my biological parents. They even offered to be there if I decide to meet them. But honestly, I don’t want to. I feel like my life is complete as it is, and I don’t owe them anything just because they’re my biological parents.