"AITA for refusing to move my daughter's room for my fiancée's home office?"

I (32M) have been with my fiancée (30F) for five years, and we're planning our wedding for next spring. I have a 10-year-old daughter, Lily, from a previous relationship. Lily's mother passed away when she was a baby, so it's been just the two of us for most of her life.

My fiancée, Emma, has always had a cordial relationship with Lily, but they've never been particularly close. Recently, Emma suggested that Lily should move into the smaller bedroom to make space for a home office, as Emma works from home.

Lily's current room is the second-largest in the house, and she loves it. I told Emma that I didn't want to uproot Lily from her room, especially since she's already been through a lot.