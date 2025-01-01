'AITA if I refuse to pay for my daughter's college tuition after she cut me off?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I didn’t pay for my daughters college tuition?"

I (44m) am divorced and have been for over ten years now. My ex wife and I have two children, one son Ben 19, and one daughter Lauren 17. My ex wife and I split custody 50/50 and I paid child support on time every month as well as ensured our children had everything that they needed for sports and other activities.

At a young age I started a college fund/early life starter fund for the kids which they were aware of and has grown to be a large amount through the years. Over the years I have always had my children on my time and tried to be present in their lives. Ben has always been happy to come to my home, have family time, tell me about his life.. have a father/son role pretty much.