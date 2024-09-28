"AITA for refusing to pay a neighborhoood kid for cutting my lawn?"

I (29M) recently bought my first house. I'm settling in and like the neighborhood, and a few neighbors even came by to say hello. They included a woman (43F) and her 13 year old son.

Not long after, I was on my couch one afternoon and saw the son outside, mowing my front lawn. I was confused, since I'd never asked him to and he'd never offered. I went out and politely asked him why he was doing it - he said he did it for lots of neighbors, and quickly added they give him $5 for it.

I found it really weird, so thanked him for the partial work he'd done, before explaining that since I hadn't asked or wanted him to do it, I wasn't going to be paying him. He said OK, and quietly left my lawn.