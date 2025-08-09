"AITA for telling my roommate that I refuse to pay 50% of the rent now that her boyfriend has moved in?"

I've been living with my roommate for almost 3 years. We get along pretty ok. We both keep the shared spaces clean and sometimes we cook together and watch tv in the evening.

Other than that, we don't have a whole lot in common. I moved into the house and met her for the first time because a friend of a friend knew I was interested in moving and introduced us.

About 4 months ago this all changed. She's started dating a new guy and even though he has his own place, I see him here all the time. Practically every day. Sometimes I'll come home from work and he'll have let himself in even though she's not home. So I think he basically has moved in.