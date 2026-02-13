'AITA if I refuse to put my BF on the deed of the home I inherited that we live in together?'

I told him I love him, but love doesn’t erase reality. He’s been colder since then, and keeps making comments like "must be nice to have a safety net." WIBTA if I stick to no, even if it makes him feel insecure?

Lilacsoftlips said:

Maximum_Yard_8485 said:

Don’t you DARE put him on that deed. It sounds like his mommy is in his ear about this. That aside, this man is an ass who is exhibiting some serious controlling behaviour. Red flags EVERYWHERE.

S9_noworries said:

Do not put him on the deed. My friend is on the verge of losing HER house that she found before her relationship. But because she put her bf of 7+ years on her deed and they recently broke up, she either co-habitats with him, pays him off or sells her house. She can't afford to pay him off and she hates living with him. The only way to be free from him is to sell. She regrets adding him EVERY SINGLE DAY.