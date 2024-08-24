'WIBTA for refusing to raise my husband's affair children now that he and their mother died?'

My (45F) husband (49M) of 23 years has been having an affair with a twenty-year old girl since 2020. I found out this year when his affair partner gave birth to twin boys in March. Obviously we were going to divorce.
We've been hashing things out since. It's been a lenghty process due some properties in common and we needed to get an accountant since he used the shared account for his affair. Finally things seemed to be getting close to the end when both my husband and the woman he cheated with were killed in a car crash.
By some miracle the twin babies were not harmed in the crash. Now they are orphaned and neither set of grandparents can take them in permanently. My husband's parents are both in assisted living, he has no siblings and the only aunt that could take them refuses.
She's been childfree her whole life. On the woman's side, I'm not sure the details in full, but her parents are also not able to be involved long term and the one sister she has lives overseas.
Since we were still married and he had not updated his will, all his assets are set to pass to me and our two children. I'm not callous enough to leave those babies with nothing, so I agreed to let whoever is their legal guardian to have the remaining balance in the shared account. About twenty-five thousands in savings.
The issue is no one wants to take them in. Now my in-laws are pressuring me to take them in and raise them. The issue is, I don't want to. At all. I wouldn't love them and I don't want to be the evil stepmother. But I know a big part of me will always have a level of resentment towards them. I will probably favor my own children.
It's not their fault, but I truly loved my husband and I thought we were happy before I found out about the affair. We have two daughters (14 and 16). Obviously we had disagreements, but never insulted each others before. Then I found out about the affair and he began calling me names and blaming me for his cheating.
He became a%@$#e and even tried to kick me of the house, my childhood home that is not shared property for the record. I'm also raising teenagers alone now. I don't have the energy to raise babies anymore.
My daughters hate their baby brothers. I tried to get them to spend time with their dad as we were divorcing, but they refused. Since this all was found out because of the babies, there wasn't really a way to sugar coat the situation. And they are also too old to really get away with it.
Most of my friends agree its not my place to care for those children, but my in-laws, the affair woman's parents and my mother want me to raise them. I know my mom is just having grandkids' fever, but it hurts to not have her support.
I have to make a decision by next week or the boys will be going into foster care. At the moment they are temporarily placed with their maternal grandparents. I feel horrible, but I am very sure I can't take them in. WIBTA if I refused to take them in?
Does everyone forget that you're a single mom with two kids and they want to add you two more, and toddlers at that? Tell them to kick rocks.
NTA. Was there a paternity test done on the twins?
I don't know for sure, since I didn't really care about the kids. I just wanted the divorce. I know my husband claimed them.
Can you keep them until an adoption goes through so they don't have to go into foster care? (Social worker here, there will be more trauma and possible attachment issues by going into foster care).
Monetarily, I can. Time wise, not really. I would either have to find a sitter or have my daughters babysit them. And the girls will probably be a bad idea. They are very resentful at the moment. I have them in therapy, but I don't think they are ready for it.
NTA, but 1) you need to not hate your daughters’ siblings for what your husband did, and 2) you need to get your daughters to not hate their siblings for what their father did.
Nothing wrong with not wanting to raise kids, but the hating them for adults’ choices is.
I don't hate them, but I don't, nor I think I could, love them. My daughters are hurt right now. They are going to therapy to get through their emotions. I can't force them to love those babies. Maybe one day they won't resent them, but its still fresh.
Former foster parent here-- Twin infants whose parents are dead and without family who can take them (ie: no languishing for years in impermancy hoping that guardians can get it together, or worse, being returned home and then removed again over and over and over), who were born to a mom who presumably got prenatal care and didn't do d&^%s, who weren't ab%$ed or neglected?
There would be a line a mile long of families who would desperately love to adopt these babies, who would love them and see them as the fulfillment of their wildest dreams. Yes, adoption comes with trauma, but this is one of the most "ideal" (if you can ever use that word in cases where children lose their parents) adoptive situations, with the greatest chance of happiness for those children.