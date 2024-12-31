'AITA for refusing to ski with child when it became clear they exaggerated his skill level?'

Just as my kids and I suspected, Jane and Tom told us he was an excellent skiers and would have no trouble keeping up. And likewise in line with our hunch, the moment we went to drop into a bowl, he freaked out and wouldn't do it.

I called my wife to come get him. She said they were mid cross-country and couldn't make it. I said that was not what we agreed.

I took Tom to the lodge and put him in kinder-care. (which usually only goes up to age 7, but since I know a lot of the staff at the mountain, they took him), and left a voicemail for my wife to let her and Tom's parents know. We skied for 3 hrs and never heard from them. We stopped by kinder-care on the way out and Tom was still there, unhappy.