'AITA for refusing to take care of my ex-GF's daughter after we broke up?'

"AITA for refusing to pay child support for my ex-GF's daughter after we broke up?"

I (M28) and I recently broke up with my girlfriend of six years. When we started dating, her daughter was 3 years old, and now she's 9. Over the years, I got close to her daughter and treated her like my own, though I was never legally her father.

I took her to school, spent time with her, and even helped out financially for things like clothes, school supplies, and some activities. But now that we've broken up, I've decided that I don't want to be involved in their lives anymore, especially when it comes to financial support.