'AITA because I refuse to try for a daughter?' UPDATED

"AITA because I refuse to try for a daughter?"

My wife and I have been having a hard time. She is a teacher, and her job is stressful. Every day she talks about how much she dislikes her students and their parents. In many ways, this has bled into our home life.

She often will get frustrated with our son and say "you're acting like so and so" or "so and so in my class does the same thing." This is confusing for him, because he doesn't know who those people are.

Our son is starting kindergarten in the fall. My wife wants to have a second baby. She says she is sick of being a "boy mom" and wants a daughter. I do not think we are ready to have a second baby.